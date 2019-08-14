App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan seeks emergency meeting of UNSC over Kashmir

In video message, Qureshi said that he sent a formal letter to the president of the UNSC through Permanent Representative Maleha Lodhi to convene the meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan has formally called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss India's move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

Qureshi said that the letter will also be shared with all members of the UNSC.

"I have requested in the letter that a special meeting of the Security Council should be called to discuss those actions of India which we consider as illegal and against the UN resolutions," he said.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to "accept the reality".

Qureshi said that the decision to call for the UNSC meeting was taken in the meeting of high-profile National Security Committee meeting held last week.

Qureshi said Pakistan considered India's actions in Kashmir as a threat to the regional peace.

"It is a mistake on part of India if it thought that it could crush the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir," he said. Qureshi said whole Pakistan will express solidary with Kashmiris on Wednesday.

Qureshi said that Kashmiris must remember that Pakistan stands with them and is ready to go to any extent for them.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

