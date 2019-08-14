App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shah Faesal sent back to Kashmir from Delhi, detained under PSA in Srinagar

Faesal was again detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on his arrival in Srinagar, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal was detained by authorities at the Delhi airport on Wednesday and sent back to Kashmir, officials said.

Faesal was again detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on his arrival in Srinagar, they said.

He was bound for Istanbul, the officials added.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 02:48 pm

tags #India #Politics

