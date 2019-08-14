Shah Faesal sent back to Kashmir from Delhi, detained under PSA in Srinagar

Faesal was again detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on his arrival in Srinagar, they said.
Faesal was again detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on his arrival in Srinagar, they said.He was bound for Istanbul, the officials added.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 02:48 pm