ISRO partners with Tata Elxsi to strengthen capabilities for Gaganyaan Mission

The project served as Tata Elxsi's entry into space mechanical design,

Tata Elxsi, on June 7, announced a partnership with ISRO for its Gaganyaan Mission to deliver Crew Module Recovery Models (CMRM).

The Gaganyaan project by ISRO aims to showcase the ability for human space travel by launching a crew into a 400-kilometre orbit for a three-day mission and safely returning them to Earth by landing in the Indian sea waters.

A crucial aspect of this project is ensuring the crew's safe recovery in the shortest possible time.

To train the recovery team, Tata Elxsi has developed CMRMs that replicate the mass, centre of gravity, outer dimensions, interfaces, and external features of the real Crew Module.

Tata Elxsi has effectively handled design, structural analysis, material procurement, fabrication, load testing, and transportation of the CMRM and Ground Support Fixture (GSF) as per ISRO's requirements.

The project served as Tata Elxsi's entry into space mechanical design, as it was the first time ISRO outsourced the mechanical design and development work for a critical system to an external partner.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Elxsi, said, "It is a matter of great pride for Tata Elxsi to play a role in the Gaganyaan Mission. This collaboration will help push the boundaries of technology, and provide us a unique opportunity to advance our capabilities while strengthening India’s space mission. Our design, technology, and regulatory capabilities over the years have been a testament to our success which has led us to this milestone."

According to a company statement, currently, two Recovery-Models, CMRM and GSF, have been delivered to Naval training teams at Kochi and Visakhapatnam to train the recovery teams.

Umamaheshwaran, Director-HSFC, ISRO said, "Tata Elxsi has carried out the design and delivered hardware meeting a highly challenging delivery schedule of six months, demonstrating excellent programme management skills. This has enabled timely commissioning recovery training exercise to meet Gaganyaan mission requirements. ISRO would definitely like to partner in future for different projects."