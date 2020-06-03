App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is Vijay Mallya being brought to Mumbai? Here's a lowdown on what's in store

On May 14, he lost his final appeal against extradition to India in the United Kingdom's Supreme Court.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya is to be extradited to India soon. He will be flown in to Mumbai, where the case against him was originally registered, sources told news agency IANS.

The report noted that Mallya will be lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.

However, a final date for his extradition to the country is awaited.

Upon his arrival in Mumbai, Mallya will be accompanied by officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A medical team at the Mumbai airport will undertake a health check-up, the IANS report said. His custody will then be sought by the CBI and the ED.

related news

This comes after he lost his final appeal against extradition to India in the United Kingdom's Supreme Court on May 14. Soon after, on May 22, the Centre had said that it is in touch with the British government over the extradition of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya after he exhausted legal options against New Delhi's request to the UK to extradite him.

Also Read | Vijay Mallya's extradition: Here's what his Arthur Road cell looks like

The promoter of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, Vijay Mallya is wanted in India over charges of fraud and money laundering to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. He defaulted on repayment of loans taken by the airlines from several Indian banks. In January 2019, a special PMLA court in India finally declared him a 'fugitive economic offender'.

The former United Spirits chairman fled to London in March 2016, following which his passport was revoked by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

A consortium of 17 banks led by the country's largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), had filed a case to recover dues worth over Rs 9,000 crore. Mallya was arrested in the UK in April 2017 but was soon released on bail.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:50 pm

tags #Business #India #Kingfisher Airlines #Vijay Mallya

