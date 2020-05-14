App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vijay Mallya loses final appeal against extradition

He can be extradited in 28 days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya on May 14 lost his appeal against extradition to India.

He can now be extradited in 28 days.

With this, Mallya has exhausted all his legal options. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel will now take a final call.

Mallya had filed an appeal in the UK Supreme Court earlier this month after losing an appeal in the London High Court against an extradition order to India on alleged charges of fraud and money laundering related to unrecovered loans to Kingfisher Airlines.

Earlier today, he asked the government to accept his offer to repay 100 percent of his loan dues and close the case against him. While congratulating the Indian government over the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, Mallya lamented that his repeated offers to repay his dues have been ignored.

The promoter of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, Vijay Mallya is wanted in India over alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore.

First Published on May 14, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Vijay Mallya

