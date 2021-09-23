MARKET NEWS

IRCTC introduces Leh-Ladakh tour package from Uttar Pradesh; check details

The Leh Ladakh tour by IRCTC will start on September 26 and end on October 3. The tour will be for eight days and seven nights.

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
The melted Zanskar River in winters. Photo by Archana Singh.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary company of the India Railways, has launched a special Leh-Ladakh holiday package for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The pocket-friendly Leh-Ladakh package has been specially designed for people of Uttar Pradesh planning for a holiday tour to Ladakh, NEWS18 quoted a senior IRCTC official as saying.

The official said: "The special Leh Ladakh package has been introduced by the IRCTC on demand. Leh Ladakh special tour package includes both to and from train and air travel".

Interested people can book their seats for the tour by visiting the IRCTC tourism website www.irctctourism.com. The Leh Ladakh tour package costs Rs 38,600 per person for a couple and Rs 37,700 per person for three people travelling together.

IRCTC will start the Leh Ladakh tour on September 26 and end on October 3. The tour will be for eight days and seven nights.

The IRCTC official said, "The Leh Ladakh tour starts from Lucknow. On the first day, the travel enthusiasts will travel to Delhi via air or the Tejas Express".

The package includes staying in a three-star hotel along with food including breakfast, lunch and dinner.


"Once in Leh Ladakh, all tourists will be taken to all popular holiday destinations of the valley. The sightseeing includes Buddhist Stupa, Math Darshan, Leh Palace, Shanti Stupa, Gurudwara," the official noted.

IRCTC has also arranged an adventure camp at the Nubra Valley, that involves an overnight stay. Tourists will also be taken to Diskit, Hunder and Turtuk villages in Leh Ladakh, the officer said.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #IRCTC #Leh-Ladakh tour package
first published: Sep 23, 2021 12:02 pm

