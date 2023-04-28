IndiGo to operate repatriation flights from Sundan as part of Operation Kaveri

Indigo will operate two flights to assist the govt in the repatriation efforts.

To support the Government of India’s repatriation efforts, IndiGo will be operating chartered evacuation flights under Operation Kaveri on April 28 and 30.

The airline will be operating two flights to bring back over 450 Indian citizens stranded in the conflict-torn nation back to their homeland over the weekend.

The first flight will fly evacuees from Jeddah in Sudan to Delhi on April 28, while the second will fly them to Bengaluru on April 30. The airline is operating these flights using the A321 aircraft.

The budget carrier said: “IndiGo is closely liaising with the government to offer support for more such evacuations flights…. IndiGo remains committed to supporting the Government of India in its mission to evacuate Indian citizens from the crisis in Sudan."

It added: "The IndiGo crew has stepped forward to respond to the critical humanitarian need of the hour, enabling the safe return of the stranded citizens back to their families and homes. IndiGo stands committed to the citizens of India and will continue to contribute to the country in every possible way.”

Two military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have so far evacuated over 250 Indians from Sudan after a naval ship rescued another 278 citizens from the strife-torn country. As per official data, the total number of Indians evacuated from Sudan so far stands at around 530.

Under its evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri ', India has set up a transit facility in Jeddah and all the Indians have been taken to the Saudi Arabian city after their evacuation from Sudan. The first batch of 278 Indians was evacuated by Indian Navy's frontline ship INS Sumedha on April 25.