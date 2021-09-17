India completes over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccinations on PM Modi's birthday

Representative image

India on September 17 reached yet another milestone by administering over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till the evening on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday. This is the first time the country has completed more than two crore vaccinations in one day.

As many as 2,00,34,207 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far. The number is set to rise by the end of the day.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya thanked all health workers who have made India’s mega vaccination drive, which started on January 16, 2021, a resounding success.

To celebrate the administration of over two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day across the country, Mandaviya met with the health workers at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and said: “Thanks to all health workers. Well done India!”

India was able to achieve this feat on PM Modi’s 71st birthday as several states, including Assam, Karnataka, Bihar, and Gujarat, had planned mega vaccination drives on Friday.

According to a News18 report, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had planned to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday by administering a record number of vaccine doses. Health volunteers had reportedly been prepped to ensure the target is achieved.

News agency ANI had earlier quoted official sources as saying that the “central government is aiming for a record two crore COVID-19 vaccinations on PM Modi’s birthday. The union health minister is taking updates of vaccination doses across the country.”