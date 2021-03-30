India-China Disengagement | 'Not an inch of land lost', says Army chief MM Naravane

File image of Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane (Twitter/ @adgpi)

The Indian side has not lost any portion of its territory in the ongoing India-China disengagement process in Ladakh, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane said on March 30.

"We have not lost out on any territory, we are where we were before this whole thing started...Not an inch of land has been lost," Naravane said, while speaking to news agency ANI.

The retraction of troops was based on a mutual decision taken by India and China, he noted, adding that the disengagement process "serves the interest of both the countries".

The Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), locked in a stand-off since April-May last year, began disengaging from eastern Ladakh on February 10.

Troops from either sides vacated the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake - where the situation had turned tense due to the constant amassing of frontline soldiers.

The discussions are still underway between the two sides for disengagement from other friction points including Gogra heights and Depsang Plains.

The Indian opposition leaders have raised questions since the disengagement process kicked off, asking the Centre to clarify whether the status quo ante as of April 2020 would be restored.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told the Parliament on February 11 that no inch of land has been ceded to China as part of the disengagement process.

"Our approach and strategy for negotiations with the Chinese side has been guided at the highest level by the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s resolve that we will not give even an inch of Indian territory. Our tenacity and approach during talks have yielded results," he had said.