India-China border tension | 'Ulta chor kotwal ko daante': Omar Abdullah, other leaders react to Ladakh stand-off

Political reactions came in thick and fast after tension escalated between India and China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, where an Indian Army officer and two jawans were killed in action in a ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops.

Reacting to the incident, former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Since heard no shooting took place. The deaths were the result of violent scuffles & stone pelting. Regardless of the how & the way three Indian army personnel were killed by the Chinese in the line of duty".

To an earlier tweet by news agency AFP, in which it had reported of Beijing accusing India of "crossing border" and "attacking Chinese personnel", Abdullah had reacted with, "Ulta chor kotwal ko dantey", which, translated into English, means "the pot calling the kettle black".

Former Indian Prime Minister HD Devegowda called the reports coming in from Galwan Valley "disturbing".

"Why did our soldiers lose their lives during a de-escalation process? In national interest, the PM and RM should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue with the Chinese," Devegowda said in a tweet.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, meanwhile, said that India's soldiers are "not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders".

"The happening in the Galwan Valley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders," the Punjab CM tweeted.

"It is time now for the Govt of India to take some stringent measures. Each sign of weakness on our part makes the Chinese reaction more belligerent. I join the nation in paying tribute to our brave martyrs. The nation stands with you in your hour of grief," Singh added.

Congress member and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, meanwhile, called the Chinese aggression "unscrupulous".

"Our Army Jawans including Colonel have been fallen victims to unscrupulous Chinese aggression. @PMOIndia we need befitting retaliation, retaliation, retaliation! I pay my homage to the brave souls who have laid down their precious lives for the sake of Our Motherland," Chowdhury said.

Senior Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill, meanwhile, said China "must be sent a strong message registering India's protest and anguish".

"Salute the courage & sacrifice of brave officers/soldiers who laid their lives protecting territory of our Nation, condolences to their families -China must be sent a strong message registering India’s protest & anguish," Shergill tweeted.

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, said that while the details of what happened will eventually be revealed, at this point, "we must grieve with & stand by the families of our martyred soldiers. And stand solidly in support of our armed forces".

"We will eventually learn about the details of what happened in Ladakh. That is our right. But right now, we must grieve with & stand by the families of our martyred soldiers. And stand solidly in support of our armed forces," Mahindra said.

"Dear @PMOIndia @narendramodji...Request you with folded hands! Please call an All-Party Meeting immediately. Since 1962 we have never heard of such distrubingly chilling news. Martyrdom of forces have a story to tell to the nation. Please!!" tweeted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson and Member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Kumar Jha.

Senior military officials from India and China are trying to defuse the tension.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” an official statement said.