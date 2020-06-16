India-China border tension LIVE updates: Defence Minister meets service chiefs, to discuss situation with PM Modi

India-China Tension Latest NEWS: An Indian Army officer and two jawans were killed in action in a ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops on June 15. This happened during the de-escalation process in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Senior military officials from India and China are reportedly trying to defuse the situation. An official statement from the Indian Army says that "a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and discussed developments in Eastern Ladakh. He is likely to discuss the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi too.