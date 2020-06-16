Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 16, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India-China border tension LIVE updates: Defence Minister meets service chiefs, to discuss situation with PM Modi
India-China Tension LIVE Updates: Indian Army officer and two jawans were killed in a ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops yesterday in Galwan Valley. However, Beijing has accused Indian soldiers of crossing the border.
India-China Tension Latest NEWS: An Indian Army officer and two jawans were killed in action in a ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops on June 15. This happened during the de-escalation process in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Senior military officials from India and China are reportedly trying to defuse the situation. An official statement from the Indian Army says that "a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides".Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and discussed developments in Eastern Ladakh. He is likely to discuss the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi too.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
'Ulta chor kotwal ko daante': Omar Abdullah, other leaders react to Ladakh stand-off
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss situation with PM Modi
China’s first reaction
Indian Army officer, two jawans killed in ‘violent face-off’ during de-escalation process in Ladakh
Chinese military suffers casualties in clash with India: Global Times editor
The Chinese military suffered casualties in a border clash with Indian soldiers, the editor-in-chief of Global Times newspaper, considered to be the mouthpiece of the Chinese government, has said.
"Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash," Hu Xijin said in a tweet. He did not give further details.
India-China Border Tension LIVE Updates | Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian: China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines. (Input from ANI)
India-China Border Tension LIVE Updates | Here’s what we know so far:
> An Indian Army officer and two jawans were killed in a “violent face-off” with Chinese troops on June 15. This happened during the de-escalation process in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.
> The area has seen rising border tension between India and China over the last month.
> Senior military officials from India and China are trying to defuse the situation.
> The Indian Army has said in its statement that there were “casualties on both sides”.
> While Beijing has not confirmed casualties on its side so far, it has accused Indian soldiers of crossing the border.
> Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be discussing the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a short while from now. Singh has already met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.
India-China Border Tension LIVE Updates | Congrress leader Shashi Tharoor: The tragic news from Ladakh is shocking & calls for resolute handling by our Govt. Meanwhile, let us bow our heads in tribute to the three martyrs who gave their lives to protect India, and honour those who serve on our borders every day, risking their lives for our nation.
India-China Border Tension LIVE Updates | The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) is likely to hold a media briefing over the situation in Ladakh, Times Now has reported. More details awaited.
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet:
India-China Border Tension LIVE Updates | Congress member and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: Our Army Jawans including Colonel have been fallen victims to unscrupulous Chinese aggression. @PMOIndia we need befitting retaliation, retaliation, retaliation! I pay my homage to the brave souls who have laid down their precious lives for the sake of Our Motherland
'Ulta chor kotwal ko daante': Omar Abdullah, other leaders react to Ladakh stand-off
Political reactions came in thick and fast after tension escalated between India and China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, where an Indian Army officer and two jawans were killed in action in a ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops.
Reacting to the incident, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Since heard no shooting took place. The deaths were the result of violent scuffles & stone pelting. Regardless of the how and the way three Indian army personnel were killed by the Chinese in the line of duty".
To an earlier tweet by news agency AFP, in which it had reported of Beijing accusing India of "crossing border" and "attacking Chinese personnel", Abdullah had reacted with, "Ulta chor kotwal ko dantey", which, translated into English, means "the pot calling the kettle black".
Senior Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill, meanwhile, said China "must be sent a strong message registering India's protest and anguish".
Click here to read the full story
India-China Border Tension LIVE Updates | Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has cancelled his scheduled visit to Pathankot military station after the violent face-off with Chinese troops, News18 has reported.
India-China Border Tension LIVE Updates | Major Generals of India and China are talking to defuse the situation in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh and other areas after the violent face-off last night, news agency ANI has reported citing army sources.