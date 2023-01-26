English
    India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

    "Nari Shakti" was predominantly the theme of the celebrations with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries joining people and members of the armed forces in marking the august occasion.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 26, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
    The camel contingent of Border Security Force (BSF) march past the saluting dias at Kartavya Path. For the first time, female camel riders are participating in the parade, showcasing women's empowerment in various fields.

    India's military prowess infused with a spirit of "aatmanirbharta" and diverse and vibrant cultural heritage were showcased on the Kartavya Path as the nation celebrated its 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

    Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the chief guest at the ceremonial event.

    A combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces also took part in the parade that started around 10:30 am and ended close to noon after a fly-past.