Independence Day 2018 highlights: PM Modi says national healthcare scheme to be rolled out on Sept 25

Monsoon Session was dedicated to social justice: PM Narendra Modi

With the BJP working to strengthen its appeal among Dalits and backward classes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today highlighted his government's efforts to protect their interests in the Parliament's Monsoon Session which, he asserted, was dedicated to social justice.

In his last Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort before the next Lok Sabha election, Modi said a demand to confer constitutional status on the Other Backward Classes was being made for a long time but this was fulfilled by his government during the session.

Read the full report here.