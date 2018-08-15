Independence Day 2018 highlights: PM Modi says national healthcare scheme to be rolled out on Sept 25

Live now
Aug 15, 2018 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Independence Day: Brands connect to consumers through discounts, ad campaigns
PM speech 'hollow', should have spoken 'truth' in last I-DAY address: Congress
India gifts 30 ambulances to Nepal on Independence Day
Monsoon Session was dedicated to social justice: PM Narendra Modi
Modi says agri export policy on the anvil; on track to double farm income by 2022
PM Modi says corrupt, black money hoarders will not be spared
Rule of law supreme: PM Modi on rape cases
India to launch first manned space mission by 2022
PM Modi resumes trend of delivering long Independence Day speeches
Govt's ambitious healthcare scheme to be launched on September 25
PM Modi speaks of India's rise under his government
Gaganyaan to take Indian astronaut to space by 2022: PM Modi
India to be engine of world growth for 3 decades: PM Modi
PM Modi announces Jan Aarogya Abhiyaan to ensure affordable healthcare for poor
Swacchhta saved lives of 3 lakh children: PM Modi
We have brought Delhi to the North-East
Monsoon session of Parliament was devoted to social justice: PM Modi
Ayushman Bharat: States still in wait-and-watch mode
Independence Day 2018: Here's how women can achieve financial freedom
US greets India on Independence Day
Heavy security cover in national capital for Independence Day
1947- 2017: A journey of India through iconic Independence Day speeches
Metro services in Delhi on Independence Day
Digital debut: 72nd I-Day speech by PM Modi will stream live on Google, YouTube
Traffic restrictions on some roads for I-Day function in Delhi
While India celebrates 72 years of Independence, some cities will not – Find out more
Indian Navy to coordinate 72nd Independence Day celebrations
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort at 7:30 am
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
In pics! Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.
Independence Day: Brands connect to consumers through discounts, ad campaigns
A fervour for shopping, besides one for nationalism, generally tends to engulf citizens on days such as Independence Day, and brands leave no unturned to appeal to it. Like every other year, this Independence Day too brands sported best possible offers to attract buyers. Industry experts say that the Independence Day sale is one of the biggest sales periods, prior to the festive sales around Diwali.
Read the full report here.
Demonetisation's mention missing in PM Modi's Independence Day Speech
The PM rattled off a long list of achievements and reforms undertaken by the government but demonetisation, billed before as a strike against black money, did not find a mention.
PM speech 'hollow', should have spoken 'truth' in last I-DAY address: Congress
The Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have spoken "the truth" in the last Independence Day address of his term instead of making a "hollow" speech and urged him to accept party chief Rahul Gandhi's challenge of a debate on issues such as corruption, mob lynching and Chinese incursions. In his last Independence Day speech before Lok Sabha elections, Modi presented a picture of rising India under his government, contrasting it with what he termed was "policy paralysis" under the UPA.
India gifts 30 ambulances to Nepal on Independence Day
India today gifted 30 ambulances and six buses to Nepalese hospitals, charitable organisations and educational institutions on the occasion of its 72nd Independence Day. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri handed over keys of the vehicles to the representatives of the respective organisations at a function in the premises of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu today.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets school children after addressing the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. (Image Courtesy: Reuters)
Children jostle to meet, interact with PM Narendra Modi at Red Fort
After delivering an over 80 minute speech from the ramparts of the historic monument, he waved to the crowd and moved to his motorcade for departure.
Independence Day special: A look at how things have changed for India in 71 years
Here's a quick look at how India has changed since independence on key parameters.
Monsoon Session was dedicated to social justice: PM Narendra Modi
With the BJP working to strengthen its appeal among Dalits and backward classes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today highlighted his government's efforts to protect their interests in the Parliament's Monsoon Session which, he asserted, was dedicated to social justice.
In his last Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort before the next Lok Sabha election, Modi said a demand to confer constitutional status on the Other Backward Classes was being made for a long time but this was fulfilled by his government during the session.
Read the full report here.
Independence Day 2018: As Modi govt boosts Indian handloom, Khadi sees new avenues
On the occasion of 72nd Independence Day, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, for the first time, is organising Khadi exhibitions in as many as 10 Indian High Commissions/Embassies.
Modi says agri export policy on the anvil; on track to double farm income by 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a new agriculture export policy will be unveiled soon to boost farm income as the government is on track to achieve the target of doubling farmers' income by 2022. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day, PM Modi spelt out pro-farm measures taken during four years of his government, the cornerstone being the bold move to fix the minimum support price (MSP) of crops at least 1.5 times of the cost of production.
Plastic water bottles, trash grace Red Fort grounds after I-Day celebrations
A number of plastic water bottles and banana peels lay scattered on the grounds of the Red Fort after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, despite the government's emphasis on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Minutes after the event ended, heaps of plastic water bottles could be seen in various enclosures where children and the public were seated, indicating a lack of arrangement for garbage disposal in the 17th-century Mughal monument.
PM Modi says corrupt, black money hoarders will not be spared
Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed not to spare corrupt and black money holders, saying efforts of his government have freed corridors of power from brokers, enhanced the number of taxpayers and saved Rs 90,000 crore by eliminating bogus beneficiaries. Modi thanked honest taxpayers for their contribution in the development of the country, which is now the world's sixth largest economy. PM Modi added that nepotism and partisan politics have been eliminated and strict action is being taken against bribery.
State of economy, insurance for poor and Indian in space: Highlights from PM's I-Day speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his fifth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, in an address lasting for close to 80 minutes.
Rule of law supreme: PM Modi on rape cases
Asserting that the rule of law is supreme for his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for giving wide publicity to the cases in which rapists were awarded the death sentence, saying it would instill fear in people with "demonic mindset". "The country, our society needs to be rid off this demonic mindset," he said during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort. "The rule of law is supreme for us and there can be no compromise with this," he said.
India to launch first manned space mission by 2022
India will launch its first manned space mission by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, which could make it the fourth nation to do so after the United States, Russia and China.