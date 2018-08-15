App
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Monsoon Session was dedicated to social justice: PM Narendra Modi

In his last Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort before the next Lok Sabha election, Modi said a demand to confer constitutional status on the Other Backward Classes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With the BJP working to strengthen its appeal among Dalits and backward classes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today highlighted his government's efforts to protect their interests in the Parliament's Monsoon Session which, he asserted, was dedicated to social justice.

In his last Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort before the next Lok Sabha election, Modi said a demand to confer constitutional status on the Other Backward Classes was being made for a long time but this was fulfilled by his government during the session.

Parliament passed a constitutional amendment bill to this effect in the Monsoon Session. It also passed a legislation to meet the demand of Dalit groups to overturn a Supreme Court verdict which, they said, had diluted a law on atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"In a way, this session was completely dedicated to social justice. Whether they be Dalits, exploited, deprived or women, our Parliament with sensitivity and awareness strengthened social justice," Modi said as he also referred to his government's efforts to protect the interests of the OBC.

The OBC, which comprises backward castes, is more than half of the total population and the Bharatiya Janata Party has been working assiduously to woo the community and also the Dalits.

The OBC and Dalits are crucial to the party's fortunes in the next Lok Sabha election to be held within 10 months.
First Published on Aug 15, 2018 10:53 am

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #Independence Day 2018 #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

