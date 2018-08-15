Independence Day: Brands connect with consumers through discounts, ad campaigns

A fervour for shopping, besides one for nationalism, generally tends to engulf citizens on days such as Independence Day, and brands leave no unturned to appeal to it.

Like every other year, this Independence Day too brands sported best possible offers to attract buyers. Industry experts say that the Independence Day sale is one of the biggest sales periods, prior to the festive sales around Diwali.

However, it is not just offers and discounts that hold any customers attention -- unique and novel advertising campaigns are another way to make way into people’s hearts.

For brands, Independence Day is a great occasion to connect with Indians. A common trend spotted this year was a shift towards the rural audience set. Many brands steered clear of cliched ways of wishing their audiences Independence Day and instead chose to build a purpose well connected to their brands.

Men’s ethnic wear brand Manyavar extended its popular #Veshbhusha campaign this year as well. The campaign encourages Indians to wear Indian traditional clothing. Manyavar maximised the reach of the campaign throwing ‘The Veshbhusha Challenge’ through its brand ambassador Virat Kohli.

Showcasing spirit of "Anekta Main Ekta", Mahindra Trucks and Buses launched #FeeltheNation campaign. The campaign talks about the vast reach and diverse culture of Mahindra’s network.

Greenply launched a digital film to pay tribute to the bread earners of India. The campaign celebrates freedom of every farmer from bonds of economic burden, debts and therefore creating a sustainable society for everyone.

Gems launched an Independence Day special pack as part of the celebrations. The pack has tri-colored gems. The campaign is being extended through various on-ground activations.