App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Independence Day special: A look at how things have changed for India in 71 years

Here’s a quick look at how India has changed since independence on key parameters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India then and now — A look at how the country has changed since independence.
1/6

India then and now — A look at how the country has changed since independence.
India’s population has grown from 359 million in 1947 to 1.34 billion in 2018.
2/6

India’s population has grown from 359 million in 1947 to 1.34 billion in 2018.
The country’s literacy rate was just 12 percent in 1947. It has jumped to 74 percent in 2018.
3/6

The country’s literacy rate was just 12 percent in 1947. It has jumped to 74 percent in 2018.
India’s food grain production has increased from 50 million tonnes in 1947 to 280 million tonnes in 2018.
4/6

India’s food grain production has increased from 50 million tonnes in 1947 to 280 million tonnes in 2018.
The country produced 17 million tonnes of milk in 1950-51. Milk production stands at 54 million tonnes as of 2017-2018.
5/6

The country produced 17 million tonnes of milk in 1950-51. Milk production stands at 54 million tonnes as of 2017-2018.
In 1950, India had 53,596 route kilometres of rail network. In 2017, India had 66,687 route kilometres of railway network.
6/6

In 1950, India had 53,596 route kilometres of rail network. In 2017, India had 66,687 route kilometres of railway network.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 05:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Independence Day 2018 #India #Slideshow

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.