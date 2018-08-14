Independence Day special: A look at how things have changed for India in 71 years

Here’s a quick look at how India has changed since independence on key parameters. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 India then and now — A look at how the country has changed since independence. 2/6 India’s population has grown from 359 million in 1947 to 1.34 billion in 2018. 3/6 The country’s literacy rate was just 12 percent in 1947. It has jumped to 74 percent in 2018. 4/6 India’s food grain production has increased from 50 million tonnes in 1947 to 280 million tonnes in 2018. 5/6 The country produced 17 million tonnes of milk in 1950-51. Milk production stands at 54 million tonnes as of 2017-2018. 6/6 In 1950, India had 53,596 route kilometres of rail network. In 2017, India had 66,687 route kilometres of railway network. First Published on Aug 14, 2018 05:59 pm