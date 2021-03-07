English
I’m a pure cobra, you’ll be finished in one bite, says actor Mithun Chakraborty after joining BJP

On being asked about his role in the party, Mithun Chakraborty said the campaign will begin on March 12 and "if you have watched MLA Fatakeshto (popular Bengali film starring him), you would know”.

Moneycontrol News
March 07, 2021 / 07:53 PM IST
Mithun Chakraborty.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata on March 7, likened himself with a deadly cobra that can “finish off (rivals) in one bite”.

Attending a massive rally in poll-bound West Bengal, the actor said: “I am proud to be a Bengali. I know you love my dialogues. Here is my new dialogue. Ami joldhorao noi, bele borao noi... ami ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chhobi (Don't mistake me for a harmless snake, I am a pure cobra, one strike and you will exist as a memory).”

On being asked about his role in the party, the newly inducted BJP leader said: “The campaign will begin on 12th March. I will join. If you have watched MLA Fatakeshto (popular Bengali film starring Mithun Chakraborty), you would know.”

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP at PM Modi's Kolkata rally

The actor-turned-politician shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon being inducted into the party. PM Modi was in Kolkata campaigning for the saffron party ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The 70-year-old actor, who is popular as the "Disco Dancer”, was a Rajya Sabha member earlier on a Trinamool ticket. He had quit the TMC within two years of his nomination after being named in the Saradha chit fund case.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Current Affairs #India #Mithun Chakraborty #Politics #West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
first published: Mar 7, 2021 07:53 pm

