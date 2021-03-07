I’m a pure cobra, you’ll be finished in one bite, says actor Mithun Chakraborty after joining BJP

Mithun Chakraborty.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata on March 7, likened himself with a deadly cobra that can “finish off (rivals) in one bite”.



#WATCH | I am a pure cobra. You will be finished in one bite. Now, remember the new slogan -- Ek chhobole chhobi (One bite and you will become a photo): Actor Mithun Chakraborty after joining BJP in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/19juRQCEbA

— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

Attending a massive rally in poll-bound West Bengal, the actor said: “I am proud to be a Bengali. I know you love my dialogues. Here is my new dialogue. Ami joldhorao noi, bele borao noi... ami ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chhobi (Don't mistake me for a harmless snake, I am a pure cobra, one strike and you will exist as a memory).”

On being asked about his role in the party, the newly inducted BJP leader said: “The campaign will begin on 12th March. I will join. If you have watched MLA Fatakeshto (popular Bengali film starring Mithun Chakraborty), you would know.”

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP at PM Modi's Kolkata rally

The actor-turned-politician shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon being inducted into the party. PM Modi was in Kolkata campaigning for the saffron party ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The 70-year-old actor, who is popular as the "Disco Dancer”, was a Rajya Sabha member earlier on a Trinamool ticket. He had quit the TMC within two years of his nomination after being named in the Saradha chit fund case.