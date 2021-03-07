English
Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP at PM Modi's Kolkata rally

Mithun Chakraborty was welcomed into the party fold by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state party chief Dilip Ghosh among others.

PTI
March 07, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP on Sunday at Brigade Parade Ground here, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally later in the day.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had met the actor at his Mumbai residence last month setting off speculation that he might join the BJP.

Chakraborty, a former Rajya Sabha member of the TMC, had quit the Upper House in 2016 after his name surfaced in Saradha Ponzi scam.

The PM will be addressing a poll rally in Kolkata, giving a major thrust to the saffron party's campaign ahead of Bengal's eight-phase assembly elections, starting March 27.

Ghosh has claimed that the PM's election rally will be attended by nearly 10 lakh people.
PTI
TAGS: #India #Mithun Chakraborty #Narendra Modi #Politics
first published: Mar 7, 2021 01:36 pm

