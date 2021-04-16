ICSE Class 10, 12 exams postponed amid COVID-19 surge

Representative image

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) postponed the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th examinations in view of the COVID-19 surge.

The education body said on April 16 that it would decide in June whether the exams for the academic year could be conducted.

The fresh dates for the examination are expected to be issued in June only if the coronavirus threat subsides.

As per the now-scrapped schedule, the ICSE Class 10th exams were scheduled to be held between May 4 and June 7, 2021. The ISC Class 12th examinations were to be conducted between April 8 and June 18, 2021.

The announcement comes a couple of days after the schedule of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams was scrapped by the Union Education Ministry.

The Centre decided to cancel the CBSE Class 10th exams, and postpone the Class 12th examinations till the COVID-19 situation improves.

Following the CBSE's decision, a number of state governments also decided to defer or cancel the board examinations to be conducted by their respective boards.

The state governments had also written to the ICSE, Cambridge Board and other top private education boards to also postpone their respective exams in view of the threat posed to the health of students.

Since the onset of second COVID-19 wave in India, the number of infections are rising at an exponential rate. The country witnessed more than 2 lakh daily cases on April 15 - the highest-ever - and the active caseload has jumped to over 15.66 lakh.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected by the second round of pandemic, was the first to announce the cancellation of Class 10th state board exams and postponement of Class 12th examinations.