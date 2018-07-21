App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2018 11:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

ICAI clarifies on Ind AS 115 regarding real estate sector

"the ICAI would like to clarify that the Ind AS 115 does allow recognition of revenue using Percentage of Completion Method (POCM) and has explicit and specific requirements to recognise revenue, where performance obligation is satisfied over a period of time," the institute said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Coming out with a clarification on Ind AS (Indian Accounting Standard) 115 in the context of real estate sector, chartered accountants' apex body ICAI today said recognition of revenue as construction progresses is possible considering the circumstances of the individual case. The Ind AS 115 pertaining to revenue recognition came into effect from April 1.

"the ICAI would like to clarify that the Ind AS 115 does allow recognition of revenue using Percentage of Completion Method (POCM) and has explicit and specific requirements to recognise revenue, where performance obligation is satisfied over a period of time," the institute said in a release.

The ICAI said an entity transfers control of a good or service over time and, therefore, satisfies a performance obligation and recognises revenue over time, in case the customer simultaneously receives and consumes the benefits provided by the entity's performance.

The performance obligation is satisfied and revenue is recognised also when the entity's performance creates or enhances an asset, including when work is in progress, that the customer controls as the asset is created or enhanced.

related news

Also, if the entity's performance does not create an asset with an alternative use to the entity and the entity has an enforceable right to payment for performance completed to date, performance obligation is satisfied.

According to a notification issued by the Corporate Affairs Ministry, the objective of Ind AS 115 is to establish the principles that an entity should apply to report useful information to users of financial statements about the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows arising from a contract with a customer.

"... recognition of revenue as the construction progresses is possible considering the prevalent long-established legal system/ jurisprudence in India, and facts and circumstances of individual case/ contract," the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said.

The clarification from ICAI has come after it came to the institute's attention that there have been misleading and confusing media reports that Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, permits only Completed Contract Method of accounting for real estate companies.
First Published on Jul 21, 2018 11:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.