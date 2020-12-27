MARKET NEWS

I appeal with folded hands to Centre to repeal farm laws: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

In his second visit to the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the laws since November last week, Arvind Kejriwal said, "I challenge any Union minister to have an open debate with the farmers and it will be clear how beneficial or harmful these laws are."

PTI
December 27, 2020 / 07:40 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the Centre to repeal the new farm laws and said farmers are protesting for their survival.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on Farmers' Protest

Kejriwal, who had first visited Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border on December 7, was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia.

"Farmers are protesting for their survival. These laws will snatch away their land. I appeal with folded hands to the Centre to please repeal the three agri laws," he said.

Sisodia told the protesting farmers, "We are closely watching all the arrangements and we are ensuring that the pain you (farmers) endure is minimum."

During his first visit, Kejriwal had checked the arrangements made for farmers by the Delhi government.

Kejriwal and his party AAP have strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting against the new agri laws.

Besides Singhu, farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are also protesting at various other border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.
TAGS: #AAP #agriculture reform laws #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #farm reform laws #Farmers protest #India
first published: Dec 27, 2020 07:40 pm

