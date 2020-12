December 27, 2020 / 08:30 AM IST

ystem being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. Yesterday, farmer unions accepted Centre's offer for talks to end the deadlock and proposed that the next meeting be held on December 29. The decision was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 32nd day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) s