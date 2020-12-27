MARKET NEWS

December 27, 2020 / 11:45 AM IST

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi says India's youth has 'can do' approach and 'will do' spirit

Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address, last in 2020.

Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme. It was the last edition of the radio programme for 2020. PM Modi spoke about challenges faced by the country and the world in the year gone by, in context of the coronavirus pandemic. However, he also mentioned that people of the country had shown great determin
ation during this period. PM Modi lauded the youth of the country, saying they have a 'can do' approach and 'will do' spirit. Wishing citizens good health and safety in 2021, PM Modi said there would be nothing better than India reaching greater heights in the new year.
  • December 27, 2020 / 11:33 AM IST

    PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address | PM Narendra Modi has concluded his final ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address of 2020.

  • December 27, 2020 / 11:32 AM IST

    PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address | PM Modi: I want to wish you all well for the year ahead. Stay safe and stay healthy.

  • December 27, 2020 / 11:25 AM IST

    PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address | PM Modi is talking about how Kashmiri kesar (saffron) received a geographical indication (GI) tag in May and how it is now being turned into a globally popular brand.

    "Next time when you decide to buy saffron, think of buying saffron from Kashmir. The warmth of the people of Kashmir is such that the taste of their saffron is different," PM Modi said.

  • December 27, 2020 / 11:19 AM IST

    PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address | PM Modi: People have written to me to highlight work of a group of youngsters who have helped restore and renovate a temple. They took out time on weekends to do this. Locals also helped them. Our country’s youth has a ‘can do’ approach and ‘will do’ spirit.

  • December 27, 2020 / 11:13 AM IST

    PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address | PM Modi: I hope you will like what I am going to tell you now. The number of leopards found in India has increased by about 60 percent between 2014 and 2020. You will also be aware of the fact that in the last few years, the population of lions in India has increased, the number of tigers has also increased, as well as the Indian forest area has also increased.

  • December 27, 2020 / 11:12 AM IST

    PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address | PM Modi: My dear countrymen, in order to protect our millennia-old culture, civilization and traditions from the cruel misdemeanours of tyrants and tormentors, many supreme sacrifices were made. It is a day to remember them too.

  • December 27, 2020 / 11:10 AM IST

    PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address | PM Modi: We should make a list of products we use on a daily basis and see how many of these have foreign origins. We should try to replace them with alternatives made in India.

  • December 27, 2020 / 11:09 AM IST

    PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address | People are now talking about being ‘vocal for local’ but we must ensure that are products have good quality.

  • December 27, 2020 / 11:08 AM IST

    PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address | Talking about the Centre’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign, PM Modi has said that a huge change has begun in the minds of the people of the country – that too within a year. Even economists would not be able to assess it on their parameters.

  • December 27, 2020 / 11:04 AM IST

    PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address | PM Modi: We have faced several challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. But, we have showed determination.

  • December 27, 2020 / 11:03 AM IST

    PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address | PM Modi: There can be nothing better than the country reaching greater heights in 2021.

  • December 27, 2020 / 11:02 AM IST

    PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address | PM Modi: Today’s Mann Ki Baat is 2020’s last. Next edition will be in 2021. I have received several letters written by many people. Most of these letters talk about people’s experiences in 2020 and goals for the next year.

