HUL renames skincare brand Fair & Lovely as Glow & Lovely

Fair and Lovely will be rebranded as Glow and Lovely, HUL has said in a statement.

Last week, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) had said that it will rebrand its skin-lightening cream Fair & Lovely to make it more "inclusive and diverse".

The decision had come at a time when the company, as well as other such product sellers, had come under heavy fire for reinforcing racial stereotypes.

In a statement releases on July 2, the company said, "HUL today announced the next step in the evolution of its skin care portfolio to a more inclusive vision of Positive Beauty, and introduces Glow & Lovely, the new name for the Fair & Lovely brand. Over the next few months, Glow & Lovely will be on the shelves, and future innovations will deliver on this new proposition."

The men's range of Fair & Lovely will be called 'Glow & Handsome', the company stated further.