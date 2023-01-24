English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    How India’s new defence theaterisation plan looks like

    For over a year the ambitious theaterisation of the Armed Forces was in slow motion. The arrival of new CDS, General Anil Chauhan, has given a fillip to this master plan, the most comprehensive one since Independence.

    Ranjit Bhushan
    January 24, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

    The country’s most ambitious defence project, lying in limbo since December 2021, is now being kickstarted.

    The plan for theaterisation of armed forces, or creation of integrated theatre commands, which was spearheaded by the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, came to a creaking halt after his death in a helicopter crash, days before the 2022 New Year.

    Now, with a few changes, the plan is being fine-tuned for implementation.

    Integrated theatre commands are war-fighting entities, containing army, navy and air force components, that would fight jointly to focus and synergise the combat power of all three services, a much-needed security adrenalin that pundits have demanded for a long time.