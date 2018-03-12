App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 12, 2018 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Home Ministry developing software to give a push to Hindi content

The software will be initially used to cut down the manual task of translating the central government’s files and data into Hindi language.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre is working to develop a software that will help in increasing web content in Hindi language as well as reducing manual task of translating government’s documents from English to Hindi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is preparing a memory-based software named Memory Adharith Anuvadh Software (MAAS) that will be programmed to translate the knowledge available on the online platform into Hindi.

The MHA officials told Hindustan Times that a software is being developed by the ministry’s department of official language and is likely to be launched in August.

The software will be initially used to cut down the manual task of translating the central government’s files and data into Hindi language. However, it will be used in long-term as a translation tool to increase the presence of Hindi content on the Internet, said the officials.

related news

Hindi language has one of the highest number of speakers across the globe, but when it comes to knowledge and literature available online, the content remained less than many foreign languages that had comparatively fewer speakers, the officials told the paper.

At first, MAAS will be used to translate the central government’s files and data, which is now being done manually. If it becomes a success, the next step would be to distribute it among all state and central government institutes having Hindi as an official language.

Internet has become an important source of gaining knowledge and there is lot of material available in English language, said the official adding that once the translation tool MAAS becoms popular, it will help in increasing Hindi content online.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC