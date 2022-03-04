English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Health Ministry, NMC look for ways to enable Ukraine-return medical students complete their courses

    Officials from NMC, Health Ministry, MEA and NITI Aayog will soon hold important meeting and the issue will be reviewed on humanitarian grounds and looked at sympathetically, sources said.

    PTI
    March 04, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Union Health Ministry and the National Medical Commission are exploring the possibility of relaxing provisions of the NMC (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021 or finding alternatives to enable Ukraine-returned medical students complete their courses in private colleges in India or abroad.

    Officials from NMC, Health Ministry, MEA and NITI Aayog will soon hold important meeting and the issue will be reviewed on humanitarian grounds and looked at sympathetically, sources said.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    According to the provisions of the National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021 the entire course, training and internship or clerkship shall be done outside India in the same foreign medical institution throughout the course of study.

    The provisions also state that no part of medical training and internship shall be done in India or in any country other than the one from where the primary medical qualification is obtained.

    Close

    Related stories

    An official source said presently there are no norms and regulations under the National Medical Commission Regulations to accommodate medical students, who were studying abroad and had to return to India midway, in Indian medical colleges in between an academic session.

    "However, keeping in view such extraordinary situations, the issue will be reviewed on humanitarian grounds and looked at sympathetically,” the source said.

    "Discussions in the Health Ministry and the NMC have to begun to explore the possibility of relaxation in the provisions of the NMC (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021 or find alternatives to allow such students complete their courses in private medical colleges or enable their transfer to colleges abroad,” official source said.

    Finding out a way requires brainstorming and exhaustive deliberations, according to the source.

    Ukraine has a six-year MBBS course and two year internship programme and it is much affordable in comparison to that in private medical colleges in India.

    With thousands of students fleeing the war-torn country, their future is in jeopardy.
    PTI
    Tags: #education #Health Ministry #India #MBBS #National Medical Commission #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 05:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.