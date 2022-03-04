English
    March 04, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden spoke with Volodymyr Zelensky about Ukraine nuclear station

    Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates |

    Russian troops are shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.

    “We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Andriy Tuz, spokesperson for the plant in Enerhodar, said in a video posted on Telegram. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”

    The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine’s power generation.

    Tuz

    told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia plant and had set fire to one of the facility’s six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said.

    Firefighters cannot get near the fire because they are being shot at, Tuz said.

    A live-streamed security camera linked from the homepage of the nuclear power plant showed what appeared to be armored vehicles rolling into the facility’s parking lot and shining spotlights on the building where the camera was mounted. There are then what appear to be bright muzzle flashes from vehicles and then nearly simultaneous explosions in the surrounding buildings. Smoke then rises and drifts across the frame.

    The fighting at Enerhodar, a city on the Dnieper River that accounts for one-quarter of the country’s power generation, came as another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

    The mayor of Enerhodar said Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city’s outskirts. Video showed flames and black smoke rising above the city of more than 50,000, with people streaming past wrecked cars, just a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency expressed grave concern that the fighting could cause accidental damage to Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors.
    March 04, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Situation at Ukrainian nuclear plant 'secured': authorities

      Ukrainian authorities said the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was now secured, after a fire broke out Friday when the station came under fire from invading Russian forces. "The director of the plant said that the nuclear safety is now guaranteed. According to those responsible for the plant, a training building and a laboratory were affected by the fire," Oleksandr Starukh, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on Facebook.

    March 04, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden spoke with Volodymyr Zelensky about Ukraine nuclear station

      President Joe Biden spoke late Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that local officials said was attacked by Russian forces, a senior US official said. The official said only that the two presidents spoke, amid reports that the nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, caught fire after Russian attacks on it.

    March 04, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Google suspends all ad sales in Russia as censorship demands grow

      Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world's top seller of online ads by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we're pausing Google ads in Russia," the company said in a statement. "The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate."

      Google earlier had banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling ads through its technology. It also had invoked its sensitive events policy, which bars marketing that seeks to take advantage of the war, with an exception for protest or anti-war ads. Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Monday ordered Google to stop showing ads that contained inaccurate information about casualties sustained by Russian forces and Ukrainian civilians.

      On Thursday, the regulator told Google to stop showing YouTube ads with “false political information" about Ukraine that aimed "to misinform the Russian audience" about current events, the Wall Street Journal reported. Moscow in the past has fined or restricted access to services that ignore its demands. Google last year paid more than 32 million roubles in fines over content violations. The SPARK business database showed last year that Google's turnover in Russia in 2020 was 85.5 billion roubles ($790 million).

    March 04, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden 'just spoke with Zelensky' about Ukraine nuclear station: Senior US official

    March 04, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Ukraine says 'no change' in radiation levels at nuclear plant 

    March 04, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | US, Ukrainian officials discuss aid to Ukraine

      U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed additional security, economic, and humanitarian support needed by Ukraine in a call on Thursday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the State Department said in a statement.

    March 04, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | I received info today that a student coming from Kyiv got shot and was taken back midway. We're trying for maximum evacuation in minimum loss: MoS Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh, in Poland

    March 04, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai

      An Air India Express flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai on Friday, an official said. Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomed the passengers as soon as the Air India Express Flight IX 1204 landed at 2 am. This was the fourth evacuation flight to have landed in Mumbai. Another flight, this one from Budapest, is likely to land in Mumbai around 8 am on Friday, the official said.

      Interacting with passengers, Danve said the evacuation operation will continue till all those stranded in war-torn Ukraine are brought back to India. Ukraine's airspace is shut since February 24 and India has been evacuating its citizens by special flights from that country's western neighbours like Romania, Hungary and Poland.

    March 04, 2022 / 07:15 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | WATCH: Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweets a video of "Zaporizhzhia NPP under fire

    March 04, 2022 / 07:14 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | IAEA Director General Rafael MGrossi speaks with Ukraine PM Denys Shmygal and with Ukrainian nuclear regulator and operator about serious situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, appeals for halt of use of force and warns of severe danger if reactors hit.

    March 04, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as sanctions bite: Sources

      The Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank has seen a surge in enquiries from Russian firms wanting to open new accounts, a person familiar with the matter said, as the country's businesses struggle with international sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. "Over the past few days, 200-300 companies have approached us, wanting to open new accounts," the person, who works at the Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank and has direct knowledge of its operations, told Reuters.

      He declined to be named or have his bank identified as he is not authorised to speak with media. It was not clear how widespread Russian demand for new accounts at Chinese banks was, but the banker source told Reuters many of the companies seeking new accounts do business with China and that he expected yuan transactions by such firms to increase.

      Western governments are shutting off Russia's economy from the global financial system, pushing international companies to halt sales, cut ties and dump tens of billions of dollars' worth of investments. China has repeatedly voiced opposition to the sanctions, calling them ineffective and insisting it will maintain normal economic and trade exchanges with Russia.

    March 04, 2022 / 07:10 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates |  Unconfirmed reports on Thursday said that negotiations with the local authorities had broken down and that a firefight broke out between Ukrainian and Russian forces controlling the surrounding area (of the nuclear power plant), as per RT.com

