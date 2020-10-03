Hathras gangrape-murder case: UP government orders narco test of victim's family

In the gangrape and murder case of a Dalit woman in Hathras, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has ordered to conduct polygraphic and narco analysis test on the accused, victim’s relatives and even police officers involved in the probe.

The government has also suspended Hathras SP Vikrant Vir and four other police officers over their handling of the case, stated a press note shared by Marya Shakil of CNN-News18.

Besides Vikrant Vir, the other suspended policemen are Circle Officer Ramshabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub-Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal.



Narco test of the Hathras victim’s family will be done. The family which has been subjected to humiliation, trauma, anguish and intimidation will now have to face another horror. #HathrasHorror #JusticeForManisha pic.twitter.com/xuHZcrZtuv

— Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) October 2, 2020

Shamli SP Vinit Jaisawal has now been appointed as Hathras SP.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in a brutal assault on September 14 that left her with severe injuries. She died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

She was cremated in the middle of the night with family members claiming that police ignored their pleas to bring the body home one last time. The hurried cremation triggered further outrage over the episode.