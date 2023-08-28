Govt will now help couples say 'I do' in exotic locations across the country

The aim is also to redefine India's perception beyond the realm of royal, extravagant weddings, says tourism ministry.

Want to say ‘I do’ by an exotic beach abroad or in the Swiss Alps but don’t have the budget for a foreign destination wedding? Not to worry. There are several romantic locations in India and the government will now help you fulfil your wish. Showcasing India as a premier wedding destination, the Ministry of Tourism has recently launched a campaign to woo couples from around the world to celebrate their special day in India.

According to a report by Livemint, India has 25 percent of the world’s weddings. The industry is estimated to grow to $50 billion by 2025, according to reports. Wedding planners across the country also say there has been a growing interest in destination weddings. “Indian wedding planners will definitely make use of this opportunity made by the government. In India, the Rajasthan belt, hill stations and south India are hotspots for destinations. The local weddings will now shift to destinations if the hotel and the city offer great deals and discounts,” Jaideep Singh, partner at International Convention of Wedding Fraternity, told Moneycontrol.

Mathangi Srinivasamurti from Weddings & Marigolds Studio in Chennai said travel and stay are the major issues in destination weddings. “If the government intervenes with better facilities and facilitates cleaner towns and more options for a better stay, it should boost destination weddings,” she said.

Shrawan Yadav, from New Delhi’ Shubh Muhurat Luxury Weddings, said key issues include navigating complex regulations, ensuring quality services, marketing the location, and convincing couples to choose a destination without government-endorsed credibility. Additionally, infrastructure and logistics can be less reliable, and financial incentives are often lacking. “Government initiatives offer crucial support to the wedding industry. They boost the destination's global visibility, simplify regulations, and improve infrastructure, making it more attractive for couples,” said Yadav.

According to Singh, destination weddings will definitely grow in the next 5-10 years. “If the destinations offer a good landed deal package like European countries, a significant amount of business will shift to these Indian locations,” he said.

While praising the government campaign, Ankush Widge, from Mumbai’s Wedding Space Co. said, “Destination weddings are an integral part of the industry now. They have a bright future ahead as social media has promoted them so much.”

Yadav said that out of the 20 weddings his agency organises a year, 15 are for Indian destinations and five for international locations.

The central campaign has identified around 25 key destinations across the country, exploring how India fits into their wedding aspirations in more than one way. From breathtaking landscapes to sacred traditions, from tantalising culinary delights to cutting-edge infrastructure, this campaign captures the essence of India’s spirit. However, this is not only for the grand destination weddings held in old forts and palaces of the country. “The aim is also to redefine India's perception beyond the realm of royal, extravagant weddings. Its thematic focus encompasses wedding themes such as Beach Wedding, Nature Wedding, Royal Wedding, Himalayan Wedding, and beyond, allowing couples to craft their dream celebration in the embrace of India's charm,” stated the Tourism Department in a press release.

Yadav said couples are increasingly open to exploring exotic locations for their weddings. "India's blend of tradition and modernity, combined with its cost-effectiveness, positions it as an attractive choice," he said.