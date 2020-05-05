Centre rubbishes claim that it will provide Rs 50,000 to each ration card holder

The Centre has rubbished reports that it would provide Rs 50,000 to each ration card holder under the Rashtriya Sikshit Berojgar Yojana.

"No such scheme has been launched by the central government", the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a tweet.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Under the 'Rashtriya Shikshit Berojgar Yojana' scheme, the Centre government will help all ration card holders with Rs 50,000, claimed a website rsby.org. The website sought personal information for registration and claimed that the scheme was for the first 40,000 applicants. After that, an amount of Rs 50,000 will be transferred to the applicant's bank account.



Claim: Govt has started a scheme named Rashtriya Sikshit Berojgar Yojana to provide relief package of Rs 50000 to all ration card holders#PIBFactCheck: No such scheme has been launched by Govt of India. Beware of such fake and fraudulent sites collecting your personal info/fees pic.twitter.com/RTawkuzmDK

— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 2, 2020

The website rsby.org is inactive now.

PIB urged people to beware of such fake and fraudulent sites collecting personal information and fees.

'PM Mask Yojana' is also fake, as confirmed by PIB Fact Check on social media. There is no such yojana under which one can order masks free of cost, said PIB Fact Check.