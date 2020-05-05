App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre rubbishes claim that it will provide Rs 50,000 to each ration card holder

"No such scheme has been launched by central government", Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a tweet.

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh

The Centre has rubbished reports that it would provide Rs 50,000 to each ration card holder under the Rashtriya Sikshit Berojgar Yojana.

"No such scheme has been launched by the central government", the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a tweet.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Under the 'Rashtriya Shikshit Berojgar Yojana' scheme, the Centre government will help all ration card holders with Rs 50,000, claimed a website rsby.org. The website sought personal information for registration and claimed that the scheme was for the first 40,000 applicants. After that, an amount of Rs 50,000 will be transferred to the applicant's bank account.

Also read: COVID-19 | FM’s Rs 1.7 lakh crore package is a safeguard, the stimulus is on the way

The website rsby.org is inactive now.

PIB urged people to beware of such fake and fraudulent sites collecting personal information and fees.

'PM Mask Yojana' is also fake, as confirmed by PIB Fact Check on social media. There is no such yojana under which one can order masks free of cost, said PIB Fact Check.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 5, 2020 02:04 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #PIB #Ration card #video

