Govt appoints Ravneet Kaur as CCI Chairperson

The government has appointed Ravneet Kaur as the Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), according to an official order. There has been no full-time Chairperson for the competition regulator since Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted office in October 2022.

Meanwhile, Moneycontrol has learned that Kaur may not be able to immediately assume charge as she is still serving in her capacity as an IAS officer and may take some time to take charge at the CCI.

CCI Member Sangeeta Verma has been acting as the Chairperson since October 2022.

The appointment of Ravneet Kaur, a 1988 Punjab cadre IAS officer, will be for a period of five years from the date of assuming charge or till the date of attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, as per the order dated May 15.

Currently, Kaur is serving as the Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner at the Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management in Chandigarh.

The CCI chairperson will get a consolidated salary of Rs 4,50,000 per month without house and car, the order added.

(With PTI inputs)