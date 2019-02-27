App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government releases passenger charter specifying rights of air travellers

The airlines will be liable to pay Rs 20 lakh in case a person dies on-board or suffers bodily injury only due to the fault of the airline.

Nikita Vashisht @nikita_vashisht
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

Delay or cancellation in flight operations could be compensated either with a free meal or full refund of the ticket according to the new passenger charters rules revealed by the government on February 27.

During the Aviation Conclave 2019, minister of civil aviation, Suresh Prabhu, revealed the new rules which laid out rights of passengers in case of delayed, cancelled or diverted flights among other issues.

For delayed flights, a passenger would be entitled to free meal and refreshments in case the flight is delayed by up to 4 hours. S/he would be provided an option of an alternate flight or full refund of the ticket in case the delay is for more than 6 hours. The passenger would further be provided free hotel accommodation in case the flight is delayed by more than six hours and was scheduled between 20:00 and 3:00 hours.

related news

For a cancelled flight, which was informed two weeks before the original departure, an airline has to provide ticket refund or alternate flight to the passenger as acceptable to him/her.

Coupled with this, in case any passenger misses a connecting flight on the same ticket, s/he will be provided compensation up to Rs 10,000 subject to certain conditions.

"Additionally, if the passenger has already reported for the original flight and while you wait for the alternate flight, the airline must provide free-of-charge meals and refreshments in relation to waiting time," the rules said.

For over-booked flights, the new rules state that the airline must arrange an alternate flight within one hour of the original flight on which boarding was denied due to over-booking. If such a flight is not available then the passenger has to be compensated up to 400 percent of booking price (one way) subject to certain conditions.

The rules further state that a passenger has the right to receive refund of statutory taxes, user development and passenger service fees levied by the airlines is case s/he cancels the ticket. The right to refund will be subject to the airlines internal policy in case of a foreign airline.

The airlines will be liable to pay Rs 20 lakh in case a person dies on-board or suffers bodily injury only due to the fault of the airline.

Apart from this, compensation for lost baggage or cargo will be up to Rs 20,000 or 350 kg respectively.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #Civil Aviation Minister #India #Suresh Prabhu

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.