App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government relaxes norms for determining tax residency status of NRIs

The Central Board of Direct Taxes noted in a circular that the decision has been taken following various representations in the matter, as concerns were expressed that a prolonged stay in the country may make them a resident of India under section 6 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre on May 8 said the period of lockdown and quarantined in India will not be taken into account for determination of residential status for FY 2019-20 for those individuals who had come on visit to India but not able to leave due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes in a circular said the decision has been taken following various representations in the matter, as concerns were expressed that a prolonged stay in the country may make them a resident of India under Section 6 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

This particular section of the act contains provisions relating to the determination of the residency of a person.

Close

The relaxation will be applicable in the case of the following people:

related news

>> Those who have been unable to leave India on or before March 31, 2020. Their period of stay from March 22, 2020 to March 31, 2020, shall not be taken into account.

>> Those who have been quarantined in India on account of the novel coronavirus (or COVID-19) on or after March 1, 2020 and have departed on evacuation flights on or before March 3e1, 2020. Their period of stay from the beginning of quarantine to the date of departure of March 31, as the case may be, shall not be taken into account.

>> Those who departed on an evacuation flight on or before March 31, 2020. Their period od stay in India from March 22, 2020 to their date of departure shall not be taken into account.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 10:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Canada loses 2 million jobs in April, unemployment rate surges to 13%

Canada loses 2 million jobs in April, unemployment rate surges to 13%

Coronavirus lockdown | Domestic flight operations likely to resume by May 15: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus lockdown | Domestic flight operations likely to resume by May 15: Hardeep Singh Puri

Health care used to be recession-proof. Not anymore

Health care used to be recession-proof. Not anymore

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.