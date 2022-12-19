Goa Liberation Day 2022 | India's smallest state turns 61. A look back on Operation Vijay

Aruna Asif Ali addressing the Delhi Convention for Liberation of Goa in April 1961. (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

Goa. December 18, 1961. Operation Vijay: People inside Goa were completely taken by surprise at the pace of events. They could not have imagined the rapid advance of the Indian troops or the collapse of the Portuguese.

It all began at 7.30 am on December 18, 1961, when Radio Goa suddenly went off air and people could hear shelling of what they later learnt was the Emissora de Goa, the Dabolim airport and Marmagoa harbour. Thus was frustrated the plan of the Governor General to make an emergency escape for which purpose two Japanese ships were kept standing by.

The radio being damaged, the Portuguese hoped to maintain communications with Lisbon through the wireless of the frigate Afonso de Albuquerque. But the frigate was soon put out of commission by the Indian cruisers. Before the frigate could sink, its crew beat a hasty retreat towards Vasco da Gama.

Learning of this later in the day, panic spread all over Goa. Some people deserted their houses and others ran to remote villages. This serial bombardment was tactical and no one was killed.

The real damage was caused by the Portuguese troops who made a last desperate attempt to raze Goa to the ground. They started by blowing up the important bridges of Banastarim, Borim and Quepem with such super-charge of dynamite that the houses in the surrounding areas were also damaged. The destruction in Bicholim and Quepem was so vindictive and vandalistic that one would have thought that Dr Salazar (the then Prime Minister of Portugal) had almost succeeded in avenging himself.

The Indian troops moved in from three directions: South via Polem, East via Anmod and North via Terrekhol and Padnem. The Portuguese post at Polem had been deserted long before the Indian troops arrived. Canacona, Padnem, and a part of Sanguem were immediately occupied by the Indian troops. By nightfall, Mapuca and Old Goa were taken.

At Quepem where the demolition of the bridge had damaged the Fazenda, the unsocial elements seized the opportunity to rob the treasury. At Aquem, near Margao, an attempt by the Portuguese to destroy their military garrison proved abortive and their establishment was ransacked.

Even before the Indian army could reach Margao, the people had hoisted the Indian tricolour atop the quartet and the Camara. Many proclaimed the advent of freedom going in their cars and greeting each other with shouts of Jai Hind.

The only point at which the Portuguese resisted ever so slightly was at Panjim.

This is how freedom came to Goa after 451 years of colonial bondage.

We Are Free. 'Goan Tribune', a fortnightly news magazine, headlined its December 24, 1961, issue. “On behalf of Goans in Goa, India, Africa and elsewhere, 'Goan Tribune' thanks Prime Minister Nehru for his action in Goa. No greater gift could the Prime Minister and the Government of India have given us Goans on the occasion of Christmas than the gift of freedom.” (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

At Last… We are Free. Pedro Correia Afonso, editor of 'A Vida', is all jubilant as he addresses the first mammoth meeting in Margao on December 24, 1961. Seated to his left are Dr Mayekar and Dr Rama Hedge. (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

JAI HIND. The front page of 'Diario da Noite', a Portuguese newspaper dated December 20, 1961. (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

East Africa Goans Celebrate Freedom. Goans in Dar-e-Salaam drank champagne on January 18,1962, at the Goan Institute, Dar-e-Salaam. The sundowner, which was organised by the Union of Assolna-Velim-Cuncolim, was attended by a large number of Goans and their families. On December 30, 1961, over 400 Goans had gathered at Dr Ribeiro Goan School Hall, Nairobi, to celebrate the freedom of Goa. (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

A full-page advertisement in 'Goan Tribune' soon after Goa’s Liberation on December 19, 1961. (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

A crowd had gathered in Margao to celebrate Goa’s freedom. Several such meetings were held across the state. (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

Operation Vijay leaders: Overall charge: Lt Gen. J.N. Chaudhuri, GOC-in-C, Southern Command. Army action: Major Gen. Kenneth Candeth. Naval support: Rear Admiral B.S. Soman, Flag Officer Commanding Indian Fleet. Air Cover: Air Vice Marshal E. W. Pinto. (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

Front page headlines of 'Goan Tribune' on January 7, 1962: Portuguese troops did not even offer token resistance. Train service to Goa resumed. Goa is India – Menon explains India’s stand at mass rally. 5-year plan for Goa. (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

The last Portuguese Governor General Manuel Antonio Vassalo e Silva being given an official send-off at Dabolim airport by the Indian Navy Commodore I.K. Puri. Brigadier Chaudhuri was also present. (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

Newspaper headline barely eight days before Operation Vijay. (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

On November 25, 1961, hundreds of Goans poured into Bombay’s Sunderbal Hall to attend the second session of Goa Political Convention which was inaugurated by M.C. Chagla, former Indian ambassador to the United States. (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

Pandit Nehru with other leaders attending the two-day seminar on the Problems of Portuguese Colonies in New Delhi. (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

Aruna Asif Ali addressing the Delhi Convention for Liberation of Goa in April 1961. (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

The Municipal Office in Panjim in 1961. (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

A Maggi ad in a local newspaper in December 1961. (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

(As reported by A Vida newspaper dated December 22, 1961, which was now published without the words Visado Pela Censura and carried at the foot of the front page a banner line in poster type: Jai Hind. Jai Goa. The article was reproduced in Goan Tribune on January 7, 1962 .All photographs courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa - https://centrallibrary.goa.gov.in)