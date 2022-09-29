English
    Garuda Aerospace gets DGCA nod for remote pilot training organisation

    The startup aims to train one lakh youngsters across India on the correct usage of drones for agricultural purposes

    Moneycontrol News
    September 29, 2022 / 05:28 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Chennai-based drone startup Garuda Aerospace on September 29 said that it has received necessary approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to establish a remote pilot training organisation (RPTO), where drone pilots can be trained.

    Garuda now aims to train one lakh youngsters across India on the correct usage of drones for agricultural purposes, the company said in a release.

    "We have always believed that India’s agricultural economy has tremendous potential that is yet to be unlocked. With this approval, we are certain that we will be able to utilise our skillset and help the sector grow significantly," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, CEO and founder of Garuda Aerospace said.

    "Rohit Srivastava, our drone pilot, earns Rs 1 lakh (per month) as he has received advanced drone pilot training and will soon be honored with an RPTO certificate," Jayaprakash added.

    Earlier, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia while saying that the drone manufacturing and services industry would grow to become a Rs 30,000-crore industry, had added that the country will need 1 lakh drone pilots in the future.

    "Today a drone pilot can be trained without requiring any college degrees. They just need to (be) 12th class pass. They can be into a job within two-three months, and get Rs 30,000 per month salary," Scindia had said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) #drones #Garuda Aerospace #pilot training
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 05:18 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.