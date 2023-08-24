G20 countries must build resilient, inclusive global value chains: PM Modi

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial meeting on August 24, emphasised India's commitment to achieving significant economic growth.

PM Modi noted the achievement of policy stability and affirmed the nation's goal of becoming the third-largest economy in the coming years.

Amidst global challenges stemming from the pandemic and geo-political tensions, Modi underscored the importance of fostering confidence in international trade and investments.

He urged the G20 to collaborate in constructing robust and inclusive global value chains capable of withstanding future uncertainties.

A day ahead of the beginning of G20 trade ministers meeting here, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday expressed hope to build a consensus on "Jaipur call for action" to promote investments and global trade.

However, he said that the members are trying to build a consensus keeping in mind the reality of differences among the G20 members on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

When asked whether disagreement among G20 member countries over the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a concern, Goyal said members are trying to build a consensus on as many issues as possible keeping in mind this reality.

"There is a good understanding between the member countries. but there are some realities on which there is no possibility of a consensus agreeing on that is naturally not a possibility because it is a real situation Barring this, we are trying to build a consensus on all the remaining priorities," he added.