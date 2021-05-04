MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Jagmohan passes away

A number of dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Jagmohan on Tuesday.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 01:07 PM IST
Jagmohan (Image: Twitter/ @RekhaMAHAJAN7

Jagmohan (Image: Twitter/ @RekhaMAHAJAN7

Former Union minister and Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan, 93, has passed away on May 3 after a spell of illness.

A number of dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to him on Tuesday.

"Jagmohan Ji's demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Jagmohan started his career as a bureaucrat and was seen by many as a tough and efficient administrator. He also served as the lieutenant governor of Delhi.

He was appointed Jammu and Kashmir governor in 1984 and completed his five-year tenure.

Close

Related stories

As militancy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir, he was made the governor again in 1990 but was removed within a few months as differences between him and the then V P Singh-led government at the Centre grew over tackling the militancy.

Jagmohan then joined the BJP and represented the party in the Lok Sabha a number of times from New Delhi.

His tenure as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government earned him praise from many quarters.

In his condolence message on Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Shri Jagmohan Ji will always be remembered for his remarkable tenure as the Governor of J&K. An able administrator and later a devoted politician who took key decisions for the nation's peace & progress. India mourns his sad demise. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti."
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India
first published: May 4, 2021 01:06 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.