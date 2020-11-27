Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers raise slogans against government's farm laws at Singhu border; protest leads to traffic snarls in Delhi

Farmers' protest LIVE updates | Tikri Border closed for traffic movement

Tikri Border is completely closed for traffic movement by local police. Traffic intending to go towards Haryana is also closed. All motorists are advised to avoid this route in view of the protest by Kishan Sangharsh committee, the Delhi Police tweeted.

They asked people to totally avoid outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, Grand Trunk Road, NH-44 and Singhu Border as the traffic was very very heavy in this area.

Heightened checking near the Dhaula Kuan police post led to obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Gurgaon towards Dhaula Kuan.