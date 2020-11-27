Live now
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers raise slogans against government's farm laws at Singhu border; protest leads to traffic snarls in Delhi
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The Delhi Police used tear gas shells to disperse a group of farmers who had reached the Singhu border as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march to protest against the Centre's new farm laws
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Thousands of farmers, protesting against the Centre's agriculture laws, have reached near two Delhi borders after breaking police barricades in Haryana as part of their protest march against the Centre's farm laws. Farmers braved tear gas shells and water cannons to break through police barricades at several places on the Punjab-Haryana border on Thursday. Delhi Chalo protest is also receiving an overwhelming response from women as they joined elderly farmers and youth to press the Centre to scrap three farm laws. The farmers are demanding the repeal of the new laws which deregulate the sale of agriculture produce. They say the laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Delhi Police fire tear gas shells to disperse farmers at Singhu border
Six stations on Green Line shut: DMRC
Agitating farmers reach near Delhi borders
What is Delhi Chalo protest march?
Delhi Police steps up security at borders
Farmers' protest LIVE updates | Haryana: Farmers groups, including women, head towards Delhi while protesting & raising slogans on the main highway in Sirsa.
Farmers' protest LIVE updates | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh: Central govt needs to show statesmanship and accept the farmers' demand for assured MSP, which is the basic right of every farmer. If they can give verbal assurance I fail to understand why they can't make it a legal obligation of the GOI.
Farmers' protest LIVE updates | Tikri Border closed for traffic movement
Tikri Border is completely closed for traffic movement by local police. Traffic intending to go towards Haryana is also closed. All motorists are advised to avoid this route in view of the protest by Kishan Sangharsh committee, the Delhi Police tweeted.
They asked people to totally avoid outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, Grand Trunk Road, NH-44 and Singhu Border as the traffic was very very heavy in this area.
Heightened checking near the Dhaula Kuan police post led to obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Gurgaon towards Dhaula Kuan.
Farmers' protest LIVE updates | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh urges the Centre to immediately initiate talks with Kisan Unions to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders: Chief Minister's Office
Farmers' protest LIVE updates | Farmers' protest leads to traffic snarls in Delhi
Vehicles moved bumper-to-bumper on key roads in the Delhi after the Delhi Police closed several border points with Haryana in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march. Dhansa and Jharoda Kalan borders were closed for traffic movement due to the demonstration and commuters were asked to take an alternative route, the Delhi Traffic Police said.
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police seeks AAP government's nod to use 9 stadiums as temporary jails
Farmers' protest LIVE updates | Air India offers free rescheduling of flights for passengers affected due to farmers' march
Air India has said passengers affected due to traffic disruption on November 26 amid closure of the borders of the national capital region (NCR) will be allowed to reschedule their flights for free. People coming to the national capital from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh faced traffic snarls at several border crossings as the Delhi Police intensified vehicle checking in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers from Punjab against the Centre's farm laws.
"In view of traffic disruption in NCR region due to closure of Delhi borders, we are allowing no-show waiver & one free reschedule to passengers who couldn't report for their flights," Air India said on Twitter. "Waiver will be valid for flights scheduled out of Delhi airport only for 26th Nov '20," it added.
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala reaches Panipat to support agitating farmers
"The congress is committed to ending the black laws," said Surjewala.
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Entry, exit gates at 6 Delhi Metro stations on Green Line closed
The Delhi Metro on Friday announced the closure of exit and entry gates at six metro stations on the Green Line in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers against the Centre's new farm laws. "Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed," the DMRC tweeted.
The Delhi Metro authorities had earlier announced that services from neighbouring cities will remain suspended on Friday
"As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice. However, metro services will be available from Delhi towards the NCR sections," DMRC had said.
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers use tractor to remove truck placed as a barricade to stop them from entering Delhi, at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway