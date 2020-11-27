Chalo Dilli | Farmers clash with police on their way to Delhi, brave water cannons, tear gas shells

Thousands of farmers, protesting against the Centre's agriculture laws, have arrived at Delhi borders. Farmers, who are marching to Delhi from Punjab as part of their "Chalo dilli" protest, braved tear gas shells and water cannons to break through police barricades at several places at the Punjab-Haryana border
Security deployed, barriers, and water cannon vehicle placed at the border to prevent farmers from entering Haryana while marching for Delhi. Situation remains tense at the Delhi border. (Image: Reuters)
Flames emerge from tear gas fired by the police to stop farmers opposing the newly passed farm bills from entering the national capital at Singhu border on November 27. (Image: Reuters)
The farmers are demanding the repeal of the new laws which deregulate the sale of agriculture produce. They say the laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system. (Image: News18)
Police use water cannon and tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Delhi borders. Farmers are seen clashing with security forces, as they tried to head towards Delhi as part of their protest march against the Centre's farm laws. (Image: Reuters)
Farmers stand on an under-construction flyover and watch fellow farmers trying to remove concrete barricades set up by security forces to prevent their protest march to Delhi, in Sonipat, Haryana, November 27. (Image: AP)
An ambulance drives past a police barricade at the Haryana-New Delhi border set up to block protesting farmers from marching to New Delhi on November 26. (Image: AP)
Police use water canon to disperse farmers marching towards New Delhi, near Hisar on November 26. The farmers say the farming laws, which were approved by Parliament in September, could cause the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices and result in them being exploited by corporations that would buy their crops at cheap prices. (Image: AP)
Farmers stop a police vehicle during a march to New Delhi to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, in Ambala on November 26. (Image: AFP)
Farmers push a truck blocking a road during the march New Delhi to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, in Ambala on November 26. (Image: AFP)
Farmers are seen amid tear gas fired by police to disperse them, in Ambala on November 26. (Image: AFP)
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 03:28 pm