'Dilli Chalo' protest: Farmers from Punjab, Haryana gather to march to national capital against farm laws

Thousands of farmers are getting ready to march to Delhi on November 26-27 to put pressure on the Central government to scrap the three controversial farm laws. They remain adamant to march to the national capital despite the Delhi government refusing permission to stage rally citing coronavirus restrictions.
Farmers from Haryana and Punjab have started gathering along the Delhi border for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest against the three new farm bill passed in September. They will be marching to Delhi on November 26-27 to put pressure on the Central government to scrap the three farm laws. Farmers remain adamant to march to the national capital despite the Delhi government refusing permission to stage rally citing coronavirus restrictions. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Security deployment on way to Chandigarh-Delhi Highway as farmers gather to proceed to the national capital for staging a demonstration. Delhi Police has stated that farmers do have permission to stage a protest. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Ahead of the farmers' protest march to Delhi against the Centre's farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on November 24 said the state's borders with Punjab will remain sealed on November 26 and 27. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
According to reports, a call has been given by farmers’ organisations to gather in Ambala, Bhiwani, Karnal, Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar and Sonipat before heading to Delhi for Dilli Chalo protest. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Police deploy water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered on Chandigarh-Delhi Highway to proceed to Delhi for staging a demonstration. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Farmers in Punjab have been staging several protests against the three new farm laws -- Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill -- passed in Parliament in September this year. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 03:57 pm