Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march: Heavy police deployment at Haryana-Delhi border - all you need to know

The Delhi Police enhanced deployment of security personnel at the Singhu Border on November 27 to prevent the protesting farmers from entering the city. Besides the presence of personnel, the cops stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons, and used barbed wire for fencing to stop the approaching protestors.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are moving closer to the national capital under the 'Delhi Chalo' march to protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

What is ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march?

Punjab farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, have announced that they will go to Delhi under ‘Delhi Chalo’ march through several routes -- Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa. Tension was escalating at all the border points.

The farmers are demanding the repeal of the central government’s new farm laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders. They also want a guarantee on the minimum support prices.

> As thousands of Punjab farmers, protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, are moving closer to Delhi, Police said they will not allow them to enter the city if they reach the borders of the national capital.

> In order to prevent farmers from entering Delhi, police deployment has been made at NH-24, DND, Chilla Border, Tigri border, Bahadurgarh border, Fridabad border, Kalindi Kunj border and Singhu border.

> Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities to the national capital will remain suspended on November 27 in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march. However, metro services will be available from Delhi towards the NCR sections.



> Authorities in Haryana have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in several parts of the state to prevent assembly of the protesters.

> Farmers' bodies said they will hold a dharna wherever they are stopped from moving towards the national capital.

> By late evening on November 26, a large number of protesters from Punjab and Haryana were close to the national capital, prompting the Delhi Police to close traffic movement at the Singhu Border.

> Many protesting farmers stay for the night at the toll at Panipat Highway on November 26 as they wait to march towards Delhi next day.

> Drones have been deployed to keep a tight vigil to maintain law and order, police said.

> Social activist Medha Patkar was prevented from entering Uttar Pradesh at its border with Rajasthan on November 26 on her way to Delhi from Maharashtra to protest against the Centre's farm laws. Patkar was stopped by the Agra district administration officials at Baraitha chowk on Mumbai-Agra National Highway near Dholpur-Agra border where the social activist sat on a dharna with over her 400 supporters, leading to heavy traffic disruption.

(With inputs from agencies)