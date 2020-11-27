Delhi Chalo: Farmers allowed to enter Delhi, protest peacefully

Thousands of farmers protesting against the recently passed farm laws were allowed to enter Delhi on November 27 and assemble peacefully at North Delhi's Burari ground.

The Delhi Police allowed the farmers to enter Delhi and continue with their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest rally on the condition that they will maintain peace and not disrupt the law and order situation.

The decision was welcomed by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, reported news agency ANI.

“I welcome the Centre’s decision to allow farmers to enter Delhi to exercise their democratic right to protest. They should also now initiate immediate talks to address farmers' concerns on the #FarmLaws and resolve the simmering issue,” the Punjab chief minister said.

The police had to resort to tear gas shelling and use of water cannons to stop them from breaking through the barricades and continue with their march to Delhi.

The police had then sought the Aam Aadmi Party government’s permission to turn nine stadiums into makeshift “jails” for detaining the farmers. However, their request was turned down.

Eventually, farmers were allowed in and farmers' organisations confirmed that they have finally been “given safe passage” into the National Capital and allowed to continue with their protests.

“We have crossed about 10 barriers on our way. We are thankful to the administration for giving us permission to protest. We are happy and only want a peaceful resolution to the issue,” LiveMint quoted a farmer participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march as saying.