Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Chalo: Farmers allowed to enter Delhi, protest peacefully

The Delhi Police allowed the farmers to enter Delhi and continue with their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest rally on the condition that they will maintain peace and not disrupt the law and order situation.

Moneycontrol News

Thousands of farmers protesting against the recently passed farm laws were allowed to enter Delhi on November 27 and assemble peacefully at North Delhi's Burari ground.

The Delhi Police allowed the farmers to enter Delhi and continue with their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest rally on the condition that they will maintain peace and not disrupt the law and order situation.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Modi govt must accept farmers' demands, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi










Eventually, farmers were allowed in and farmers' organisations confirmed that they have finally been “given safe passage” into the National Capital and allowed to continue with their protests.

Close

“We have crossed about 10 barriers on our way. We are thankful to the administration for giving us permission to protest. We are happy and only want a peaceful resolution to the issue,” LiveMint quoted a farmer participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march as saying.

First Published on Nov 27, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi Chalo #Delhi Police #farmer protests #India

