App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fake news in the time of disaster: How Kerala battled with misinformation during floods

A man dressed in Army uniform claimed that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was not allowing the armed forces to conduct relief operations

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Along with floods which led to the death of nearly 200 people, Kerala also battled with a spate of fake news.

Multiple outlets and individuals peddled false news and theories. A man dressed in army attire claimed that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was not allowing the Army to conduct relief work.

“Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan do you think the army will take over the administration? Aren’t there any sensible people in your cabinet? Is Kodiyeri Balakrishnan the only minister? He must have had a bad experience with the army in the past. Today, I realized how senseless you are!” the man said in the video.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army, tweeted that the man was an impostor and spreading fake news. However, the video was watched over 4,37,000 times and shared nearly 28,000 times.

related news

In another instance, Suresh Kochattil, whose audio clip did the rounds of Whatsapp groups, claimed that most people affected by the floods were from ‘well-to-do families’, so they do not need any handouts. He went on to say that people should consider donating to Seva Bharathi rather than the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

“I wanted the fund collection business by NGOs and other organizations to CMs relief fund and other not-so well-known organizations. No one will know where the money will end up. Instead, give it to the organizations that will do good work. You are free to donate to anyone you want, including CMs Relief Fund,” he said in a Facebook post, after facing backlash.

Kochattil was the head of the Hyderabad chapter of Modi’s social media campaign for 2014 general elections.

The official page of RSS shared a picture from 2012, claiming that the RSS was helping people in Kerala but have since edited the caption to “This reporter covered the relief activity in 2012 (photo ). He covered the flood relief in 2018 also. Hopefully, more media personnel cover this."

As the disaster unfolded, CM Vijayan had requested the public to not believe in any information shared by people other than government officials amid rumours like dams bursting and Kerala State Electric Board shutting down operations.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 05:34 pm

tags #India #Kerala #Kerala floods

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.