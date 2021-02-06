'Ease of justice' enhancing ease of doing business, says PM Modi

The "ease of doing business" campaign is amplified by the efficient justice delivery system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 6 at a virtual event marking the 60 years of the Gujarat High Court.

The "ease of justice" got a new dimension in e-filing of cases, use of unique identification code and QR code for cases and the setting up of National Judicial Data Grid, he said. The grid would help lawyers and litigants to know the status of their cases.

"This ease of justice is enhancing not only the ease of living but also the ease of doing business as foreign investors are feeling more confident about the safety of their judicial rights," Modi said at the High Court's diamond jubilee event.

The possibilities of the use of artificial intelligence were being explored to make the system future-ready, the PM said, that it would increase the efficiency and speed of the judiciary.

Modi also talked about the impact of the government's flagship Atmanirbhar Abhiyan in modernising the judiciary. India was promoting its video-conferencing platform and the E-Seva Kendras in high courts and district courts were helping bridge the digital divide, he said.

Modi lauded the Gujarat HC for its adaptability to digital options amid the pandemic. The early start of hearing by video-conferencing, SMS call-out, e-filing of cases and ‘email my case status’ were convenient for litigants and other parties involved.

Across the country, "more than 18,000 courts have been computerised" and there was a new momentum in e-proceedings after the Supreme Court gave legal sanctity to tele-conferencing and video-conferencing, Modi said.

"It is a matter of great pride that our Supreme Court has heard the greatest number of cases via video-conferencing among all the Supreme Courts of the world," he added.

The rule of law was the basis of Indian civilization and social fabric, he said, hailing the Gujarat High Court for "strengthening the Indian democracy". Modi also released a commemorative postage stamp to mark the court's 60 years.