DU releases first cut-off list for undergraduate courses, LSR at 100 percent

This year, a total of 5,63,351 students have registered for the UG courses on the website of the university.

Delhi University (DU) on October 10 released its first cut off list for merit-based undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2020-21.

Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 percent score for

three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology, news agency PTI reported.

The college has the highest cut-off among Science courses as well. The college has announced a cut-off of 99.75 percent for admission to B.Sc (Hons) Statistics for general category students, while Hindu College has pegged the score for the same course at 99.25 percent.

Hindu College has announced a cut-off of 99.33 percent for B.Sc (Hons) Physics.

For St Stephen’s College, the cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics is 99.25 percent. For the College of Vocational Studies, the cut-off is jointly held by BCom (H), BA (H) Economics, and BA (H) English at 96.5 percent. In Ramanujan College the cut-off for BA (H) Economics is at 97 percent.

Kirori Mal College was the first prominent DU college to release cut off. The highest cut off there is 99 percent for Political Science compared to 96 percent last year.

Nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats are up for grabs with the admission process commencing from October 12. Officials of the university had said that cut-offs would be higher this year owing to more students scoring above 90 percent marks in board examinations.

Admission who meet the cut-off mark requirement will be given seats after document verification. The entire process will be held online this year due to the pandemic.