Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar files domestic violence case against singer

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh

A case has been filed against Bollywood singer and actor 'Yo Yo Honey Singh' (Hirdesh Singh) by his wife Shalini Talwar under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. The case was registered on August 3.

Delhi's Tis Hazari court has issued a notice to the singer and sought his response on the domestic violence allegations, news agency ANI reported.

Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar had dated for several years before tying the knot in 2011.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)