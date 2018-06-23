DIG introduces 'grading' system to assess police stations in Patna

With a view to improve efficiency of police stations in Patna district,the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Central Range, today started the "grading" system for police stations based on performance.

"The main objective of introducing the grading system is to inculcate the feeling of competition among them (police officials and employees) for better performance and result," DIG Central Range, Patna, Rajesh Kumar said in an order issued today.

There are 76 police stations in Patna district whose assessment will be made on four parameters.

There are number of arrests made by police stations in the pending cases with them, number of disposal of reported special and non special cases pending with them, number of execution of non-bailable warrants and attachments and the number of probe reports furnished on the basis of petition forwarded by senior officers to police stations, Kumar said.

Top three performing police stations and their staff will be rewarded while the bottom three will be punished, he said.

The assessment of all the police stations will be done after 15 days between June 24 to July 9 to show their performance and result, DIG said adding that police stations will be given "grade" based on their performance on above mentioned four parameters.

All the police officers and staff including SHO of police station will be responsible for grading, Kumar said adding that all employees of police stations will have to work in coherence to achieve the desired result.

Stating that top three police stations on "grading" scale will be rewarded, Kumar said all the police officers and staffs posted in such police stations would be given "citation", Rs 10,000 as reward collectively besides five day leave (holiday) to them every two months.

This is to refresh themselves, he said adding police officers and employees of performing police stations will be posted in a better and sensitive police stations in future. Police officials and employees, posted with the police stations ranked among the bottom three, right from SHO to constable will be shifted to police line for their failure to perform, DIG said and added that employees will deployed in rifle duty, patrolling and in other different work.

The order has been issued to SSP, Patna, all the three City SPs, SP Rural, all DySP and SDPOs and SHOs of Patna district for information and necessary action, the order said. The copy of the order has also been marked to Inspector General of Police (IG), Patna Zone for information, it said.