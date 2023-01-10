English
    Delhi weather update: Several flights delayed, 36 trains running late as cold wave grips Capital

    The cold wave in Delhi has been so intense that its minimum temperature is lower than that of hill stations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 10, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST
    Delhi saw cold wave conditions for the sixth straight day on Tuesday as dense fog reduced visibility, impacting road, rail and air traffic movement.

    Some flights (Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu) were delayed due to the fog situation.

    In many areas of the national capital, visibility was down to 25 metres early this morning. The fog disrupted rail traffic too. Thirty-six trains were reoportedly running late in the Northern Railway region due to the situation.

     

    The city has already extended winter holidays for many schools by a week. Many private schools were to reopen on Monday.

    Also read | Temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi from Tuesday

    A cold wave is declared in the plains of India when the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius or falls 4.5 degrees below normal to 10 degrees Celsius or below.
