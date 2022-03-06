English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi shocker: Man killed by friends for his inability to return Rs 500 to them, says police

    Police said it got the information about the murder late Friday night and on reaching the spot found a man lying dead by a jhuggi with his throat slit and an injury on his forehead.

    PTI
    March 06, 2022 / 08:21 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    A 45-year-old man was allegedly killed in the Samaypur Badli area of Outer North Delhi by two of his acquaintances for his inability to return a paltry sum of around Rs 500 borrowed from one of them, police said on Sunday. The police, however, nabbed on Sunday two accused involved in the murder committed on late Friday night.

    Police identified victim as Rajbeer, a ragpicker, living in a jhuggi by the GT Karnal Road in the Samayapur Badli area and the arrested accused as Bobby, 23, and Ramniwas, 27, both natives of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

    Police said it got the information about the murder late Friday night and on reaching the spot found a man lying dead by a jhuggi with his throat slit and an injury on his forehead.

    It said during the investigation, it transpired that the victim had been consuming alcohol with the accused duo on Friday night when they pick up a quarrel over a sum of Rs 400 to Rs 500 money borrowed by him from Bobby.

    As Rajbeer expressed his inability to return the money forthwith to Bobby, the duo left the place and returned shortly later and a fresh brawl ensued during which Bobby hit the ty Commissioner of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav of Outer North Delhi said.

    Close

    Related stories

    As Rajbeer fell unconscious on the ground, Bobby's accomplice Ramniwas slit his throat with a shaving blade and left the place, he said. The police, however, managed to nab both of them on Sunday, he said.

    Rajbeer is survived by his wife and two children, the DCP said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi #Delhi Police
    first published: Mar 6, 2022 08:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.